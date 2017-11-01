Property: The Croft, Filey, £136,950

A three bedroomed terraced town house residence.

This property is modernised to a good standard and has the benefit of gas central heating (combi boiler), uPVC double glazing, modern kitchen with laminated flooring and modern bathroom appointments. Other features include a lounge with bay window and a separate dining room. It is convenient for the town centre amenities and has a small yard area to the rear.

Contact Nicholsons on 01723 512968 for more details.