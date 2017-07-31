Property: Thorn Tree Avenue, Filey, £155,000

Have your say

Good sized two bedroom semi-detached bungalow located in a popular residential area of Filey.

A short distance from the town centre and the seafront, you are perfectly located for all the town has to offer. Comprising spacious lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and modern shower room, uPVC double glazing and gas central heating. There is a low maintenance garden, garage and driveway parking for one vehicle.

Contact Hunters on 01723 338958 for more details.