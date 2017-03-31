Property: Twelve Hackness Village, £235,000

Victorian semi-detached cottage in the popular village of Hackness, set within the North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Originally the village tailor’s shop, this property offers characterful accommodation with many opportunities to enjoy the views of the beautiful surrounding countryside.

It has three bedrooms, and a large bathroom on the first floor. The kitchen would benefit from some modernisation but its integral pantry store offers plenty of storage space. As befits a period property there are many quirky storage features.

The lounge has a window seat and useful built in storage surrounding the large multi fuel stove which provides hot water and heating for the house. William Morris wallpaper adds to the character of the room. The quirky shaped dining room has a French antique fireplace, built in storage and a window seat.

Upstairs the bathroom has a modern and stylish three piece suite with a large airing cupboard and a separate hot water cylinder with electric emersion heating.

The master bedroom spans the full width of the property and offers built in storage and a Victorian decorative fireplace. The rear bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a velux window, plus a window seat overlooking the side. There is also a door from this bedroom which takes you to a small decked area leading to the garden and stairs to the courtyard area.

Backing onto the pantry is a garden store, with access from the garden and a further outbuilding with a pan tiled roof. The side garden is mainly laid to lawn.

