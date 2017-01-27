Property: Wayside Farm, Whitby Road, Scarborough, £1,100,000

Set in the most idyllic of locations this rare exclusive property is set among beautiful country landscapes and is a truly special opportunity for the new home owners.

A stunning stone constructed detached farm house is available, within approx 15 acres of land and three separate holiday cottages all providing a substantial yearly income. A large range of outbuildings which could create numerous possibilities for the new owners.

The main farm house provides substantial sociable living space across all floors with modern contemporary features and original farm house characteristics. With a bespoke oak handmade staircase, original feature stone steps and stone and brick fireplace, kitchen with oak units and granite worktops and window sills, slate flooring. The ground floor comprises a kitchen diner and pantry, utility room, store room and wc leading up the split level hallway, formal dining room, day room, a further reception with multi fuel burning creating a cosy atmosphere throughout. With two further bedrooms and family bathroom also on the ground floor, this farm house could most certainly accommodate multi generational living requirements.

On the second floor there is the master suite equipped with a generously sized bedroom and luxurious en-suite facilities including panel enclosed jacuzzi bath and separate corner shower cubicle. Continuing up the oak staircase to the landing there are two further double bedrooms both with en-suites.

Charm and elegance throughout the facilities and opportunities that are available alongside this fantastic property offer great business potential.

