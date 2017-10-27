Property: Willow Cottage, East Ayton, £400,000

Stunning property in the heart of the popular village of East Ayton four miles west of Scarborough.

The five bedroom house is set on a generous plot and offers any prospective purchaser a range of options including multi-generational living or the scope to change part of the property into holiday accommodation.

The beautiful and private south facing garden has a majestic willow tree, lawn, patio and further seating areas. With parking for several cars, there is also a garage and outbuildings.

The main house has a large wood panelled entrance hall with open staircase up to the first floor. The impressively large dining kitchen has a large range of units, kitchen appliances and a feature brick arched recess with multi-fuel range oven. The lounge has panoramic windows overlooking the garden to the rear of the property and a French door stepping straight onto the patio area.

There is a feature stone chimney breast, wood lintel and tiled hearth. On the ground floor there is also a spacious and well equipped utility room, a large double bedroom with en-suite and further family bathroom, shower room and WC.

A second cosy lounge overlooks the front of the property and there is a second staircase up to the first floor where there are four good sized bedrooms and the modern bathroom has a large walk in shower with rain head and controls at the entrance.

Forming part of the property is also the village barbers shop and the income from this is available upon request.

Contact Ellis Hay on 01723 350077 for more details.