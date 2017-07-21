Property: ‘Yew Tree Cottage’ Bowling Green Lane, Hunmanby, £445,000

Have your say

Delightful double fronted detached cottage which stands in attractive mature gardens with a private gated driveway which leads to a forecourt parking area and garage block.

The property also includes a building plot which is for sale with full planning permission.

The cottage and building plot are well situated for the village amenities including the main street and shops.

Sympathetically modernised over recent years with work to the electrics, plumbing and roof the cottage also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing.

The three bedroomed detached double fronted property is in a superb garden setting and includes a formal reception/dining room with stripped pine floorboards and beamed ceiling, lounge with a stone built open fireplace, two double glazed bowed windows.

The breakfast kitchen has a Belfast style sink unit with integrated fridge, dishwasher, a Belling electric cooking range. and a large pantry with shelving, power and lighting and standing for a fridge freezer.

The garden room has a traditional style central heating radiator and a double glazed door leading out to the driveway and gardens.

Three double bedrooms one with en suite shower room. Family bathroom consists of washed pine features with white suite and shower over the bath.

Outside there is a laundry/toilet with plumbing for an automatic washer which also houses an oil fired boiler. The double garage has two up and over doors and power and lighting. A super greenhouse is situated off the forecourt area plus log store.

Contact Nicholsons Filey branch on 01723 512968 for more details.