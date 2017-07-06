Reivew: Olly Murs, York Racecourse

It’s hard to believe that it was eight years ago since Olly Murs rose to fame after finishing as runner up on The X Factor, but the cheeky chappy is still going strong.

The 33-year-old broke records at Saturday’s show when the Course Enclosure was at capacity for the first time ever during a music event following tickets being sold out in County, Grandstand and Paddock well in advance.

The flirtacious 33-year-old had charm and catchy tunes which had the 38,500 crowd, who had enjoyed an afternoon seven race card, eating out of his hand.

There had been a lot of cheering during the day but none of it compared to the roar when Olly appeared to begin proceedings with You Don’t Know Love.

Olly’s energy was there for all to see as he performed classics such as Heart Skips a Beat, Dear Darlin’ and Troublemaker with it being no surprise he had captured the hearts of the young and old alike.

Between songs, Murs spent a lot of time interacting with his audience with plenty of flirting and references to the fact he is still searching for Mrs Murs.

The quantity of covers of hits from across the 80s and 90s came as a pleasant surprise with Olly cracking out Gala’s Freed From Desire, Montell Jordan’s This Is How We Do It as well as his variation of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition which got everyone putting their dancing shoes on.

The few heavy rain spells during the concert did not dampen the mood with everyone, including Olly, laughing and smiling throughout the 90-minute set.

Leaving out the encore, Olly continued to finish with Kiss Me from his album Never Been Better followed by Years and Years to top off an entertaining and lively day at York Racecourse.

Olly Murs is a showman and anyone going to see him live is guaranteed to enjoy themselves and get their groove on, regardless of your opinion of his music.

•Your next chance to see Olly will be at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Sunday July 9. Seated tickets have sold out for the concert with only standing tickets remaining.