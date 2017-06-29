Review: Around the World, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough

With charm, cheekiness and cheerfulness members of Scarborough Dance Centre stepped out in their annual show at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough.

From the youngest to the oldest, their talent and love of dance shone through.

Scarborough Dance Centre. Around the World show. Left my heart in Tokyo dancers.

The pupils took the audience on a journey through the UK, Australia, Spain, Egypt and more.

Boogie Babies, beginners’ ballet and beginners’ freestyle were just a handful of the teams who strutted their stuff across the stage.

Mambo Italiano was performed by Starlite Ballet and Living La Vida Loca was delivered by Intermediate Disco.

“Every pupil from Scarborough Dance Centre is invited to take part in the annual show,” said principal Sally Beard.

“It allows them all the chance to perform on a theatre stage and show the audience the dance routines they have been working hard to learn.

“It is, of course, lots of fun for them all,” she said.

Scarborough Dance Centre is a non-profit organisation and was set by Sally in 2006. It caters for 170 pupils from the ages of two upwards and covers a wide range of dance, singing and drama.

“The centre offers a setting that promotes fun, safe and passionate environment,” said Sally.

“We are dedicated to nurturing, developing and inspiring young people, offering them a foundation in various performing disciplines.

“We aim to offer our pupils the chance to open their minds and explore their own creativity through dance and express their thoughts and opinions through music and drama,” said Sally.

Summer workshops will be held every Tuesday and Friday during the summer holidays. These include workshops in musical theatre, cheerleading, Bollywood, commercial, hip-hop and salsa.

The Billy Elliot Summer School will be hled from Monday August 7 to Friday August 11.

This is a chance for pupils to train with Billy Elliot West End performer Jake Pratt. Learn dance routines and songs from the show

For further details contact Sally on 07967 375534 or check out the centre’s facebook page.