Search

Review: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice

The cast celebrates Little Voice success .Sion Tudor Owen,Sean McKenzie Gurjeet Singh, Laura Crowhurst ,Polly Lister Serena Manteghi . pic Richard Ponter 173210d

The cast celebrates Little Voice success .Sion Tudor Owen,Sean McKenzie Gurjeet Singh, Laura Crowhurst ,Polly Lister Serena Manteghi . pic Richard Ponter 173210d

0
Have your say

Viewpoint

Polly Lister is the dynamo  that drives the play