Theatre: A Year of Celebration, YMCA Theatre, Scarborough

Hatton School of Performing Arts embarks on a journey of celebrated days throughout the year at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough this weekend.

With tributes to April Fool’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter, Halloween, Fashion Week, Christmas and much more, the show takes you through the calendar with song, dance and drama.

Featuring performers of all ages from two years upwards it showcases the wide variety of dance genres, vocal techniques and acting styles delivered by the Scarborough- school.

The programme includes a commemorative piece for Remembrance Day, a tribute Star Wars, comedic excerpts from Book of Mormon and a sneak peek at the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

“There is something for all the family,” said principal Julie Hatton.

“From Cliff Richard to Madonna, from Carousel to Teen Beach Movie, this eclectic mix of styles delivered with the high energy that Hatton’s are famous for will not disappoint,” she said.

The showcase gives all Hatton’s students, from newbies who have only been coming a few weeks to those with more than a decade of experience, a chance to perform.

“This demonstrates the progression they have made and is great for friends and family to see improvement from show to show,” said Julie.

“This will also be the first school performance since a large number of students have left to start the next stage of their careers, including five students who have begun their training at stage schools across the country.

“As students leave it gives others an opportunity to take the lead.

“Those who have previously lacked confidence to move to the forefront will really shine and it’s great to see,” she said.

“The cast are working hard on putting on a great show so come along to support, and they promise to deliver a colourful, energetic, uplifting night of entertainment.”

A Year of Celebration will be at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, on Saturday October 14 at 7.30pm and Sunday October 15 at 2pm.

Tickets from the YMCA box office: 01723 506750 and online ymcascarborough.uk