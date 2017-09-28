Theatre: Born to Win with Giovanni Pernice

Scarborough Spa, Sunday April 29 at 7.30pm

Giovanni Pernice will be showcasing his dance talents in the new touring show Born To Win - Nato Per Vincere.

Giovanni’s debut dance tour Dance is Life wowed audiences across the country, with 5 star reviews.

Expect even more energy, even more passion, and even more heat in his new touring show.

Giovanni will be joined by seven professional dancers on the tour.

Giovanni is on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing where his partner is Debbie McGee.

Tickets: 01723 821 888