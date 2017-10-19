Theatre: Coastival preview

Various various venues, Scarborough, from Friday February 9 to Sunday February 11

Scarborough’s next Coastival arts festival will be a celebration of light and movement.

Coastival 2018 will be held from Friday February 9 to Sunday February 11 and will have the theme the Light Fantastic.

Organisers are putting together a programme which will feature music, visual arts, theatre, dance and comedy across the three days of the annual festival.

More details will be unveiled in coming weeks.

Coastival director Wendy Holroyd said: “Coastival 2018 will be a celebration of light and movement with the accent very much on new and young performers and artists but with plenty of room too for our Coastival regulars.”

This year’s Coastival was The Unexpected – with some events being held in unusual venues.

It was hailed a great success after recording a total of 25,623 event attendances over the February weekend.

Centrepiece was a bid to recreate Scarborough in the video game Minecraft at the YMCA.

Hundreds of visitors from the local area, the rest of Yorkshire and other parts of the country, as far away as the Isle of Wight, came to enjoy 110 events and attractions.

Estimates suggest this brought a direct economic boost of £426,781 into Scarborough.

The continuing effect of that money spent through the economy – known as the induced economic impact – is estimated at around £650,549 for the Scarborough local economy.

Many of the events are free and are held at various venues including Woodend in The Crescent, the YMCA in St Thomas Stree and the Scarborough Spa complex.

Rollercoastival offers a programme of events – again many of them free – for youngsters.

They are invited to take part in music and art workshops.