Theatre: One for the Diary

Banadrama presents rehearsed readings

Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm

Award-winning Scarborough drama group Bananadrama is returning to Woodend in The Cresent, Scarborough, on Saturday September 30.

The actors will be presenting five short, script-in-hand plays written by local writers. The evening includes a performance of Soul Mates – Bananadrama’s Sedgefield Drama Festival entry.

“There is a wealth of playwriting talent in and around Scarborough, and for the first time, Bananadrama have invited other local writers to take part in the rehearsed reading evening,” said Shari Geldhill

The plays are:.

Tea for Two by Sue Wilkinson

Two strangers meet at the prestigious Palm Court Tearooms. What do they need from each other? And can the other one provide it?

Icefall by Paul Spencer

Avalanches come without warning. When Gordon’s wife leaves him unexpectedly, he is faced with trying to put his life back together. Can he find a new purpose for himself, and make it to the summit?

Soul Mates by Shari Gledhill

Calyx-by-Sandrine-Monine

Anna and Tim find themselves in the afterlife. What forces have brought them together? And can they both find the happy ending they deserve?

Waiting by Neil Arnott

Sometimes a person you meet at the bus stop can have a profound effect on your life. Two men, both missing a person they love, reveal the thoughts they cannot say out loud.

Nelly Breeks by Jason Mullen

1865 a London shopkeeper and a country Gentleman’s daughter fall in love…but it is not to be. Forty years later, now a successful businessman, he makes amends the only way he knows how

Tickets are £5 and are available from Woodend Creative on 01723 384500 or call in to Woodend

The Three Musketeers

Whitby Pavilion, Sunday December 10 at 7.30pm

Baroque Theatre Company, bring this rip roaring, fast paced, swashbuckling show adapted from Alexandre Dumas’ novel The Three Musketeers.

Tickets: 01947 458899

Cinema times

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Victoria and Abdul: daily 2pm, 5pm, Thurs to Wed (2pm only Oct 5). Kingsman 2: daily 8pm Thurs to Wed (Oct 5, 5pm only). The Emoji movie: Sat and Sun, noon.

Bladerunner: Opens October 5, 7.30pm.

Phoenix Dance Theatre

Bridlington Spa, November 7.

Phoenix Dance Theatre heads to the coast to present a mixed programme of work. The Leeds based company will be performing pieces by Douglas Thorpe, Aletta Collins and Calyx, a new commission by Sandrine Monin, which is inspired by

the book of poems The Flowers of Evil.

Tickets, which are available now cost £12 (adults), £10 (concessions) and are available from the box office on 01262 678258 or bridspa.com. There will also be a free preshow talk at 6.30pm about the work.

A Murder is Announced

York Theatre Royal, October 17 to 21

Miss Marple investigates in the Middle Ground Theatre Company production of the classic Agatha Christie mystery A Murder Is Announced.

The production stars Louise Jameson and Janet Dibley.

The residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place at Little Paddocks.

A group gathers at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired.

Tickets: 01904 623568