Theatre preview: Ruddigore

YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm, Sunday October 1 at 3pm
Tim Tubbs’ UK Foundation for Dance and Bill Scott’s the Sandside Players present a revamped version of the Gilbert & Sullivan Gothic melodrama Ruddigore.
The production is updated to a North Yorkshire seaside town celebrating its Goth weekend, plus an ancient curse suffered by the local Baronets. Mayhem ensues, as the local beauty has to choose between a wealthy local farmer and a sailor.
Tickets: 01723-506750
