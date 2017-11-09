Theatre: The Tenants of Wuthering Eyre, Concert Room, Scarborough Library, Vernon Road

Wednesday November 22 to Saturday December 2, daily at 7.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturdays

The lives and tales of the Brontë sisters meet northern folklore in a modern comedy fantasy musical from writers John Pattison and Alison Watt this month.

The Tenants of Wuthering Eyre’ is humorous, supernatural thriller is set on the present day North Yorkshire Moors.

The season is turning, the nights are drawing in.

Three sisters ‘role-play’ the Brontës’ famous novels, unaware that an old magic has been released.

Before the night is over, death will stalk the moors and long forgotten secrets will be revealed.

Co-writer and director Alison Watt said, “Laura, Hannah and Megan are three sisters who live at Wuthering Eyre, a moor side farmhouse whose name is inspired by their love of the Brontë sisters. “But there is danger on the moors - from this Gothic landscape come old friends and new threats.

“What is the deep, dark secret of Wuthering Eyre?”

Alison Watt and John Pattison are both artistic directors at Beach Hut Theatre Company.

Alison has written for Hull Truck, the Stephen Joseph Theatre and EastEnders; she is also an award-winning dramaturg, having won the 2016 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Olwen Wymark Theatre Encouragement Award.

John has written musicals with Alan Ayckbourn and John Godber.

The Tenants of Wuthering Eyre runs in the Concert Room at Scarborough Library from Wednesday November 22 to Saturday December 2 with 7.30pm daily showings and a 2.30pm matinee on Saturdays.

Tickets cost £10, with a £7 concession.

Tickets: from Woodend Creative Workspace in The Crescent or by ringing 01723 384500. Online at www.beachhutheatre.co.uk or on the door.