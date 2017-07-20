Thursday Flashback: Queen’s Hotel, North Marine Road, Scarborough

Have your say

A parade with horses and chariots passes the elaborate frontage of the Queen’s Hotel on North Marine Road.

In March 1941 the frontage was so severely damaged by German bombing that it was never repaired, the hotel was demolished in 1948.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

