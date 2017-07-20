Search

Thursday Flashback: Queen’s Hotel, North Marine Road, Scarborough

A parade with horses and chariots passes the elaborate frontage of the Queen's Hotel on North Marine Road. The hotel was built in 1848 and for many years was one of Scarborough's premier hotels. In March 1941 the frontage was so severely damaged by German bombing that it was never repaired and was to be demolished in 1948. Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. Reprints can be ordered with proceeds going to local charities. Telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number
