View from the Zoo: Plenty to see and do during winter season

As Halloween brought to an end what has been a fantastic season here at Flamingo Land, the zoo keepers have been distributing the last of the pumpkins to some of our animals.

The theme park as always has been a huge success over the past few months but now for a reduced fee our visitors can visit the zoo throughout winter.

Animal encounters will be available throughout the winter season so you will still be able to feed the meerkats and lemurs. For those who prefer our taller residents our giraffes still have a big appetite and of course the very popular penguins are still hungry for fish.

The animal encounters cost £20 per person but you must be over eight years old to participate. To meet and feed our very intelligent sea lions it is £30 per person.

All the animals still need looking after over winter so if you wish to learn more about them why not come to the many keeper talks which are held throughout the day. We have a black rhino talk at 11.30am where you can learn about the critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros and the breeding programme at Flamingo Land.

Hippo and giraffe talks take place at 12pm and there is a Hamadryas baboon feed and talk session every day at 12.30pm where you can see our big troop in action on their island.

You may have seen in the Mercury that we have a new tiger cub who is already nine weeks old so if you would like to find out some new facts about our critically endangered Sumatran tiger family then that talk begins at 1pm.

To learn more about our three species of lemur then you can come along to the lemur walk through and stroll amongst them at 2pm.

There is a fantastic bird show at 12pm and sea lion show at 2pm where you can see these fantastic animals in action and learn all about animal training as well as their different natural behaviours.

Lastly, for fans of our smaller residents, then why not head down to the meet a creature session at 3.15pm where you can get up close with some cute, hairy, scaly, and crawly creatures.