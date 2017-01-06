Your day out: Walk to hail the new year

Here’s another walk to hail the New Year 2017. When it’s wet, windy and weary weather, keep to pleasant country lanes uniting interesting villages.

Grindale is a small Wolds village in a farming area north-west of Bridlington. It has a large village pond, and St Nicholas Church dated 1875 has a Norman, tub-like font. It is linked by a country lane due south to the pretty village of Boynton.

Let’s set off on this lovely easy walk of about 4.25 miles in all. It’s a linear walk, returning along the same route but deviating slightly to visit St Nicholas Church at the end.

Never prettier than in early spring, when snowdrops and daffodils are in bloom, you may decide to wait a few months.

Starting from Grindale’s village pond on your left, you may spot a variety of water-loving birds such as mallard and moorhen.

Follow the narrow lane as it winds past a farm, and fork right at a small island, as signed to Boynton, two miles. Rise Cottage is to the right as you keep to the hedged lane with grassed verges and fields for miles around.

Fox Covert Plantation soon features, as the lane gently rises alongside a massive field. Nearing the brow of the hill you’ll observe an attractive traction engine wheel announcing Charleston Farm. Beyond Boynton Field and approaching Boynton, you’ll see North Wood to the left which screens an old, overgrown, disused quarry. Descend the hill, and as you wind down the lane there’s a chance you may have a distant view of Carnaby Temple on the horizon.

At a 30mph sign, the lane makes a right-angled bend to North Wood Farm. Passing Cottage Pasture Wood you soon observe a timber yard beyond left walling, before meeting the Rudston to Bridlington Road. Go Straight across, noting the village pump and the village hall, along with white chalk cottages. In spring, enjoy snowdrops and daffodils flanking the bank and grassed verges.

You’re now heading towards St Andrew’s Church where my husband Michael was christened. Set in a secluded part of this small village, at the gateway to Boynton Hall, the church doors are always open.

This charming Grade I church is two miles from Bridlington on the B1253 road to York. Its nave and chancel were rebuilt in brick in 1768, but it has a late 14th century tower. The lectern shows a representation of a turkey. Monuments of the Strickland family are seen. Boynton Hall was an early home of the Stricklands. Unique in this area is the church’s 18th century interior with early Gothic windows and classical pillared chancel screen.

Enter the darkened doorway through the base of the tower and a startling contrast meets your eye. Brightly lit and with unusual green pews, this church has a calm dignity and sense of peace.

Look for the Norman font; the balcony once used as the Strickland family pew; 17th century Strickland wall memorials; 18th century country house organ case, and the inset statue of St Andrew on the south face of the late 14th century tower.

Leaving the church, take the public footpath just left of the driveway to the hall to view the hall itself and glimpse the Gypsey Race.

It’s time to retrace your steps to where the lane forks into Grindale. At this small island, fork right along Church Hill to visit St Nicholas Church on the right. Meeting the road junction, turn left and descend by cottages to return to your starting point.

Distance: 4.25 miles return. Easy walking.

Refreshment: Sorry, no facilities. I suggest you take a flask etc.

Ref: Ordnance Survey map Explorer 301, Scarborough, Bridlington and Flamborough Head. Scale 2.5 inches to 1 mile. Happy walking!