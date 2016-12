The parade will start at the festival arena, in the heart of the village, at 10.30pm and will lead up to a spectacular fireworks display on the stroke of midnight.

Residents in full Viking costume will swirl fireballs around their heads to create a stunning display

Organisers Jane Emmerson and Pam Sayer said: “The festival is a very special event to celebrate Flamborough’s Viking heritage as we believe Flamborough is ‘home of the Vikings.’”