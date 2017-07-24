£2m invested in development at Primrose Valley

Haven has launched a brand new development at Primrose Valley Holiday Park, following a £2 million investment and expansion of the park.

The cliff-top development, named Sea Birds, emphasises the natural beauty of the park and is tucked away from the main park facilities.

All of the holiday home pitches have a sea view, and the areas are beautifully landscaped with seaside rope detail overlooking serene lakes. Sea Birds also has its own private pathway leading directly to a golden sandy beach.

Haven has also invested a further £2.5 million into Primrose Valley Holiday Park in order to build and launch the Lakehouse restaurant.

The Lakehouse restaurant and Sea Birds development were officially opened by the company as part of an exclusive launch event.

David Eccles, General Manager at Primrose Valley Holiday Park, said: “Haven is continuously investing in its offerings, to ensure that guests and holiday home owners have the best possible experience when staying with us.

“The new Sea Birds development is something we’re really excited about, as it offers unrivalled sea views, direct beach access and a truly exceptional holidaying experience that families can enjoy for years to come.”