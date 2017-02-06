£900,000 spent on enhancing Cayton Bay park

Parkdean Resorts, the holiday park operator, is set to make a huge cash injection to enhance the offering of its popular Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

A total of £900,000 will see an upgrade to extend and refurbish its Boathouse Restaurant with an incorporated soft play area and dining terrace.

Holidaymakers will also be able to enjoy a new fish and chip takeaway at the park.

These additions come as part of wider modifications across the company, as Parkdean Resorts will invest a record £50million on accommodation, retail and leisure facilities in time for the 2017 season.

As part of this, £17million will be invested into implementing a range of new lodges, caravans and glamping facilities across its 73 UK holiday parks, with a further £4million on refurbishments to existing caravans and lodges.

Parkdean Resorts chief executive John Waterworth said: “It is an exciting time as we gear up for the 2017 season where substantial investment will continue and for what we are confident will be our busiest year yet.

“We recently launched a new mobile-friendly website and brochure inspiring staycations and offering short breaks or longer stays at parks across the UK. We are looking forward to introducing these changes which will further enhance our park experience – allowing holidaymakers to create many more amazing memories with family and friends.”