A host of live acts to play in support of the Rainbow Centre

Music fans are invited to a fundraiser in aid of The Rainbow Centre and S.N.U.G. Appeal on Thursday February 9.

The event, organised by musician Mark Gordon, will take place at L’Amour Cabaret Bar, Westborough, from 7pm until late. Entry £6 on the door.

The Rainbow Centre is a charity that provides support and advice for homeless and other vulnerable people in the Scarborough area.

S.N.U.G stands for Socks/Neckwear/Underwear/Gloves. Laura Cooper of Scarborough Friends of Refugees is organizing the local appeal with the aim of sending warm clothing to the desperate refugees currently suffering freezing conditions in France.

The evening features live music from: Stony (6 piece band); Trilogy; The Laura Welburn Band (featuring Dave Kemp on saxophone); Sammi Lee; Sophia Wardman; Joe Solo and Tom Davenport. Mister Tooley will be the house DJ for the night

Everyone attending is encouraged to bring either a S.N.U.G. item or tins of canned food for the Rainbow Centre. Raffle prizes can be left at Creative Crafts St Thomas Street, Age UK Aberdeen Walk, The Valley Bar on Valley Road or the Rivelyn Hotel on Crown Crescent. Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mark-gordon