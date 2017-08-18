A wartime history lesson at Scarborough Castle

Have your say

This weekend Scarborough Castle will host an interactive commemoration of both world wars.

The display of living encampments and battle enactment follows the history of Scarborough at War.

You can learn about the 1914 bombardment of the castle, when over 1,000 high explosive shells were fired during the raid. War vehicles, theatrical performances and arena displays tell the story of the two world wars.

It promises to be an explosive event with grenades, bazookas and dynamite all part of a WWII display.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

Saturday 19- Sunday 20 August.

For prices and booking http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/scarborough-at-war-scarborough-castle-19-08-2017