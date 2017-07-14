Advice to fans ahead of historic Boro return

Scarborough Athletic is set to end the town’s 10-year exile from football when they host Sheffield United on Saturday.

The club’s long-awaited homecoming will see more than 2,000 fans packed into the newly named Flamingo Land Stadium for a pre-season friendly against the Championship outfit.

Boro will be hoping for more success following the move back to Scarborough.

Scarborough will be buzzing with fans walking down Seamer Road reminiscent of the years cheering on the Seasiders at the McCain Stadium.

The town has been preparing for the historic occasion with The Scarborough News providing free clappers to readers when people buy this week’s paper inside the ground or at Salisbury Stores, the SPAR store on Falsgrave Road and Londis West End Service Station, Seamer Road, while stocks last.

In anticipation of a significant increase in traffic in the area, Scarborough Athletic officials have asked fans to try and avoid parking near the ground for the 3pm kick-off.

A club spokesperson said: “Although the Scarborough Sports Village is well served with around 250 parking spaces, these will inevitably fill up quickly with both sports centre users and fans alike, especially with 2,000 spectators expected on match day.

"We understand that some fans will need to travel by car, but we advise alternatives, such as walking, cycling, or public transport to get to the match - if these are viable options for people.

“For example, the Seamer Road park & ride and bus services from the town centre stop close to the ground and it’s just a short walk through the rail underpass off Seamer Road to the new stadium.

“The ground is even closer to the town centre than the old McCain Stadium / Athletic ground and it takes less than 10 minutes to walk from the railway station.

“The directors ask supporters not to park in the streets near the ground. As a club, we are fully committed to being a good neighbour to Weaponness residents.

"It would be greatly appreciated if fans totally avoided street parking in the vicinity of the Sports Village whenever Scarborough Athletic FC has a home game.”

Scarborough Borough Council and Scarborough Athletic FC are reminding people that the donkey field has no public right of way going through it and should not be accessed or used as a vantage point from which to watch football matches.

While the rules around no public right of way apply to the field all the time and are usually adhered to, as a precautionary measure, the field will be manned tomorrow and on future match days by stewards from the club, who have been authorised by the council to prevent access or to require people to leave upon request.

Trevor Bull, Scarborough Athletic Football Club chairman, said: “I know the homecoming game sold out quickly, so I encourage any fan that was unable to get a ticket to follow updates on social media and listen to all the action from the match on local radio, rather than try to access any neighbouring out of bound areas.

"We have another game on Tuesday night against Bridlington when supporters are not required to purchase a ticket in advance, so come and see us then when we play our first evening game.”