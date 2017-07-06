Aircraft flips onto roof in emergency landing

A small plane flipped onto its roof during an emergency landing in a field off Filey Road yesterday.

Emergency services were called to reports of a light aircraft which had come down in a field off Filey Road, in Gristhorpe, near Filey, at around 6.25pm yesterday (Wednesday July 5).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted to the incident when the police called us. The police had spoken to the pilot and the aircraft had made an emergency landing due to the weather conditions. On arrival the aircraft was on it's roof."

Two personnel were looked over by paramedics and the aircraft was made safe by the pilot. There was no reports of injuries.

Fire crews from Scarborough, Filey and Tadcaster were called to the scene but they were informed all were not required so only the nearest appliance arrived at the scene.