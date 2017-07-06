Aldcroft’s delight at World Cup selection surprise

Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft is celebrating after winning a call up to the England Womens squad for the 2017 World Cup in Ireland next month.

Aldcroft admits the call up came as a huge shock, but is training hard in a bid to impress against the best in the world and nail down a spot in the side.

“It came as a huge shock,” Aldcroft said.

“I didn’t get picked for the tour to New Zealand so I thought my chances of getting in the squad for the World Cup had gone.

“Someone got injured in New Zealand though and here I am in the squad.”

Aldcroft, 20, burst onto the international scene with the full side with a late try on her debut from the bench against France in the USA last year.

Three more caps have followed, in addition to 12 appearances for England Under-20s.

Aldcroft has also taken the decision to switch from Northumbria University to Hartpury, which means she’ll also make the move from her current club Darlington Mowden Park to Hartpury Gloucester.

“I’m moving clubs and university so I can focus more on my rugby,” added Aldcroft.

“England training is based down south, so it’ll help me to be based down there.

“I’m going to be working hard as I am now in camp for the World Cup.”

Aldcroft and her England teammates take on Spain, USA and Italy in their group.

The four most successful teams from the pool stages will qualify for the semi-finals which take place at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Tuesday August 22, with both games live on ITV4.

The final will be held on Saturday 26 August at 7.45pm, again at Kingspan Stadium, and will be live on ITV4.

“I can’t wait,” added Aldcroft.

“My family will be travelling over, their support is great and really helps.”