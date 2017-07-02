Amnesty group’s South Cliff picture marks refugee week

Scarborough Amnesty Group marked this year’s refugee week by gathering on the South Cliff for a photo to celebrate the contribution refugees make to local life.

The theme of this year’s refugee week is ‘Our Shared Future’ and the picture was part of a synchronised effort across the north-east of England as 15 other Amnesty groups also posed for pictures at outstanding landmarks local to them.

Rod Heath of Amnesty’s Scarborough Group said: “Throughout history, people have fought hard for human rights, including those which enable us to come together and celebrate what we have in common.

“Across Yorkshire and the north-east of England, we’re proud to be just one group taking part in activities to help create a more welcoming world for everyone, but particularly those who have fled war and persecution.”

Refugee Week takes place in June every year and encourages people across the country to hold events bringing together refugees and others living nearby to celebrate the important contribution refugees make to everyday life in the UK.

As part of its “I Welcome” refugees’ campaign launched last year, Amnesty is encouraging local communities to work together to create a more welcoming environment for people fleeing conflict and persecution, while calling on the Government to open up more safe and legal routes for refugees to reach safety in the UK.”

Refugee Week is the UK’s largest festival celebrating the contribution of refugees and promoting understanding of why people seek sanctuary.

This year’s theme celebrates the great things Britain’s different communities have built together and looks forward to a future enriched by everyone who calls the UK home.

Hundreds of organisations and individuals across the country will be holding cultural and educational events with audiences expected in their tens of thousands.