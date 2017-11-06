Anti-fracking protests continue in North Yorkshire as campaigners stage 'slow walk'

Campaigners staged a 'slow walk' protest near a fracking site in North Yorkshire this afternoon.

A group of around 20 protesters walked in front of a lorry in Kirby Misperton, delaying it by 20 minutes.

North Yorkshire Police said the lorry continued on to Third Energy's site when the protesters moved to the side of Habton Road at 12.25pm.

Liaison officers from the force were at the scene to ensure the protest could take place peacefully.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey said: “We will continue to support and protect people engaged in peaceful protest activity at Kirby Misperton.

"Officers assessed the situation, engaged with the protest community, and explained clearly what was reasonable and safe in the circumstances.”