Ap-paws for pet workshops

Pets at Home in Scarborough is celebrating after educating more than 380 future pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly last year.

The Scarborough store offers free and interactive workshops, mainly during school holidays, which help teach children how rewarding pets can be and how to care for them.

The workshops focus on teaching kids about the five welfare needs of animals – shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment.

Store manager Michael O’Neill said: “It’s been a privilege to meet so many and teach them about the importance of responsible pet ownership while keeping them occupied during their holidays.

“We’re looking forward to even more junior pet owners or enthusiasts joining us for our free sessions in 2017.”