Scarborough RSPCA is appealing to animal lovers to help rehome one of their long term residents.

Six-year-old Ross was adopted last year by his second owner, but unfortunately now is in his second spell at the cattery.

Can you help Ross?

RSPCA staff say Ross likes being stroked and fussed over and is in need of a loving home to feed and cuddle him.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Ross should call 079 26364633.