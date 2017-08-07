Apprentices complete YMCA makeover

A team of apprentices at Yorkshire Coast Homes (YCH) have completed a makeover challenge at Scarborough YMCA.

Scarborough YMCA, the registered charity which supports young people to gain skills and develop self-confidence through sport, performing arts, theatre and volunteering, sees more than 100,000 people pass through its doors each year.

Natalie Large, business administration apprentice at Yorkshire Coast Homes, said: “As an organisation, Yorkshire Coast Homes is deeply committed to supporting local people, as well as giving our apprentices the best opportunities. Working with the YMCA has enabled us to do both of these things.”

Steve Marsh, executive director at the YMCA, said “The support we have received from Yorkshire Coast Homes is exemplary. Their team have done a wonderful job, completing work that we would not have been able to afford to do, and the results of their work will be enjoyed by many hundreds of people.”

Daniel Hayhurst, a YCH apprentice said: “We must express our sincere thanks to the Dulux Decorator Centre in Scarborough who donated all the paint and to Jewson for donating the tools.”