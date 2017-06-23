Search

Armed Forces Day: programme of events

Armed Forces Flag Day at Scarborough's Town Hall. Town Cryer announces procedures as Steve Jewell BEM obseves the standard bearers. pic Richard Ponter 173102a

Saturday’s Foreshore Road and major highlights programme in full is:

10am Welcome by Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough, David Birdsall

Scandinavian marching youth bands step off from Luna Park

11am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team land on South Bay beach

Midday Civic opening led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

Welcome by the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Martin Smith

Veterans badge presentations

Yorkshire Volunteers Band perform

12.30pm Scarborough Sea cadets gun run demonstration with commentary

1pm RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Spitfire Flypast

Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform WW2 popular songs

RAF Cadets field craft cooking demonstration at their stall opposite Gilly’s

1.40pm North Yorkshire Fire &amp; Rescue Pipe Band performance

2.40pm RNLI/HMCG air to sea rescue practice with commentary

3pm Scarborough Sea Cadet Band to play at the entrance to West Pier

3pm RAF Red Arrows display team with commentary by Red 10, Squadron Leader M R Ling MBE

4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade led by Queen’s Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

4.35pm Review of Parade at the Formal Area

4.40pm Presentation of Armed Forces Day Flag with citation to RAF veteran William Hartmann MM

4.45pm Service of Thanksgiving led by Revd Tina Minett Stevens and Rev Pam Jennings

5pm ‘Three Cheers’ for the Armed Forces

The day’s Sandside programme in full is:

10am Scandinavian marching youth bands step off from Luna Park

Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

Vintage village gets under way

10.20am Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular WW2 songs near ASK

11am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team lands on South Bay beach

11.30am North Yorkshire Fire &amp; Rescue Pipe Band performance

Midday Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular WW2 songs near ASK

1.15pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

Army cadet demonstration at the entrance to West Pier

1.30pm Yorkshire Volunteer Marching Band performance

2.10pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park

2.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform WW2 popular songs near ASK

4pm North Yorkshire Fire &amp; Rescue Pipe Band performance

4.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular vintage songs