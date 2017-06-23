Armed Forces Day: programme of events

Saturday’s Foreshore Road and major highlights programme in full is:
10am Welcome by Town Crier of the Borough of Scarborough, David Birdsall
Scandinavian marching youth bands step off from Luna Park
11am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team land on South Bay beach
Midday Civic opening led by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band
Welcome by the Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Martin Smith
Veterans badge presentations
Yorkshire Volunteers Band perform
12.30pm Scarborough Sea cadets gun run demonstration with commentary
1pm RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - Spitfire Flypast
Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform WW2 popular songs
RAF Cadets field craft cooking demonstration at their stall opposite Gilly’s
1.40pm North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Pipe Band performance
2.40pm RNLI/HMCG air to sea rescue practice with commentary
3pm Scarborough Sea Cadet Band to play at the entrance to West Pier
3pm RAF Red Arrows display team with commentary by Red 10, Squadron Leader M R Ling MBE
4.20pm Standards, veterans and cadets parade led by Queen’s Own Yeomanry WMIK and the Yorkshire Volunteers Band
4.35pm Review of Parade at the Formal Area
4.40pm Presentation of Armed Forces Day Flag with citation to RAF veteran William Hartmann MM
4.45pm Service of Thanksgiving led by Revd Tina Minett Stevens and Rev Pam Jennings
5pm ‘Three Cheers’ for the Armed Forces
The day’s Sandside programme in full is:
10am Scandinavian marching youth bands step off from Luna Park
Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park
Vintage village gets under way
10.20am Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular WW2 songs near ASK
11am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team lands on South Bay beach
11.30am North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Pipe Band performance
Midday Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park
Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular WW2 songs near ASK
1.15pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park
Army cadet demonstration at the entrance to West Pier
1.30pm Yorkshire Volunteer Marching Band performance
2.10pm Scarborough Fair Organ plays 1940s melodies at Luna Park
2.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform WW2 popular songs near ASK
4pm North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Pipe Band performance
4.30pm Vintage singer Chris Myers and Auld Tom perform popular vintage songs