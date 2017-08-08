Arrest following dramatic Scarborough police chase

A driver has been arrested following a dramatic police chase in Scarborough.
Police were called at 7.10am to the van and were dispatched shortly after.
The driver failed to stop for the police and a short pursuit followed which ended in Dunslow Road, Scarborough where the driver ran from the scene.
After a short chase on foot, the driver was handcuffed by police and was arrested for a number of offences at around 7.30am.
Four police vehicles were at the scene at 7.45am and the van was taken away on a recovery truck.
No one was hurt from the incident.
More to come.
