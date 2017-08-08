Arrest following dramatic Scarborough police chase

A driver has been arrested following a dramatic police chase in Scarborough.

Police were called at 7.10am to the van and were dispatched shortly after.

Four police cars were on the scene on Dunslow Road.

The driver failed to stop for the police and a short pursuit followed which ended in Dunslow Road, Scarborough where the driver ran from the scene.

After a short chase on foot, the driver was handcuffed by police and was arrested for a number of offences at around 7.30am.

Four police vehicles were at the scene at 7.45am and the van was taken away on a recovery truck.

No one was hurt from the incident.

Police at the scene following the arrest.

