Athletic Under-12s into quarter-finals after Wilson continues form in Stingrays success

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s progressed to the quarter-final of the Hull & District Youth Football League Knockout Cup with a 4-1 success over divisional rival Costello Stingrays at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Kobi Wilson extended his run to six consecutive games with at least one goal when he opened the scoring from close range.

Harley Adams then notched his fourth goal in all competitions with a sweet, curling strike from outside the box to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

A neat touch and lob from Toby Jones extended the lead for Boro as they went in at half time 3-0 up.

Costello could have scored earlier, had it not been for some intelligent defending from Lucas Hastie and Bailey Bennett, but they did register the next goal to make it 3-1.

However, Harley Thornton struck for the second week in a row from outside the box to put the game to bed and Boro in to the next round of the cup.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s travelled to Driffield for the second round of the League Cup.

Games between these two are normally close encounters and this one was no exception.

Early on Scarborough enjoyed a lot of possession, trying to probe a way through the stubborn home defence.

In a tight encounter, it was Scarborough who made the breakthrough with Bradley Smith coolly slotting home from outside the box.

Soon after Boro went 2-0 up as George Bramham charged down a Driffield clearance and managed to fire across the stranded keeper and into the far corner.

However Driffield battled hard to get back into the game but were forced to try their luck from distance as the Scarborough back four of Finlay Marsh, Harry Coldbeck, Jake Baldwin and Nathan Parker were putting in solid performances as usual.

On the stroke of half-time, George Walmsley found a yard of space in the opposition box and blasted in from close-range to make it 3-0.

The second half was end to end and Driffield finally got a goal that their hard work deserved to reduce the deficit.

Walmsley was to have the last word though when he jinxed past a couple of challenges and fired in a minute later to make the final scoreline 4-1 and send Boro through to the next round.

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s won their Hull and District Boys Cup last 16 clash against Beverley Town 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Straight from the first whistle, Scarborough played with a high tempo, pressurising the Beverley Town players into losing possession.

In a scrappy opening 10 minutes and against the run of play, Beverley Town took the lead with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Chances were at a premium for the rest of the first half, with neither goalkeeper being forced into any saves of note due to the great defending and closing down of both teams.

Soon after half-time, Beverley Town extended their lead with a great lofted finish over Scarborough goalkeeper Jay Shah.

Scarborough Athletic were soon back in the game courtesy of a long-range drive into the bottom corner from Reuben Taylor.

Scarborough then pressed and harassed more in search of an equaliser, with manager Keith Taylor changing things round with five minutes left on the clock.

The changes paid off as Harry Southwick battled down the right wing to find space and following a driven cross into the box, Finlay Hopper struck first time into the net to take the scores to 2-2.

Athletic were on top for the whole of extra-time, with a few shots towards goal, but nothing that really challenged the keeper for Beverley and the match then went to a penalty shoot-out.

With five penalties successful for each team, Beverley Town then missed their sixth effort.

Rio Stuttard stepped up and blasted the ball down the middle to send the fans and players into raptures and Scarborough Athletic through to the quarter-finals in their debut season.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s beat Driffield Pumas 6-1 in their Hull and District Boys Cup clash.

Athletic started strongly and soon scored with a brilliantly-placed shot from outside of the box into the top corner by Nathan Williams.

The second soon followed for Boro after some fine work and a calm finish from Billy Keough,

Driffield grew into the game but could not break Scarborough down and Athletic’s good build-up play soon resulted in the third and fourth goals from Tom Benson and Aidan Williams respectively.

The second half continued with more good play from Scarborough and some fine footwork resulted in David Hebron scoring the fifth for Athletic.

Driffield had a few chances as Scarborough pushed for more goals, but they could not find the net due to some good goalkeeping from Kian Heblich and some off-target shooting when they got rare sightings on the Boro goal.

Hebron tapped in for Scarborough’s sixth to wrap up Athletic’s scoring.

As the game drew to a close, Driffield finally got some reward for their hard work, with an excellent long-range shot from outside the box, finally beating the inspired Heblich in goal.