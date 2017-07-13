Author’s favourite hotel inspiration for debut novel

An author who has been a regular guest at Scarborough’s Wrea Head Hall Hotel has based her first novel around the venue she has fallen in love with.

The book House of Secrets won Lynda Stacey Choc Lit’s prestigious UK-wide Search for a Star competition in 2015. Released first in an ebook format, it has proved popular and has received phenomenal reviews.

Although a work of fiction, with the strapline ‘A woman on the run, a broken man and a house with a shocking secret’ the house in the title, pictured on the front cover, is inspired by Wrea Head Hall Hotel.

Owners Gerry Aburrow and Mark Giles, said: “When we purchased Wrea Head Hall five years ago, we knew it was a special place.

“Mr Ellis, the original owner of the house, always referred to it as ‘this sweet place’ in letters to his wife.

“It’s wonderful that it’s inspired Lynda to create such a great story.”

Married Lynda, who lives in a small rural hamlet on the outskirts of Doncaster, added: “For me, becoming an author has been a dream come true and House of Secrets was the perfect book to launch first.”

House of Secrets is now on the shelves of all good bookshops including all airports and main stations through WH Smith Travel.