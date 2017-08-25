Baroness raises Brexit concerns of farmers at show

MOORLAND and upland tenant farmers in North Yorkshire are worried about the impact of Brexit, Baroness Anne McIntosh said at the Rosedale Show.

The former Thirsk and Malton MP and ex chairman of the Government’s Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee said farmers believed they should receive payments for efficiency where it benefitted the industry and safeguarded rural farming.

She also urged Environment Secretary Michael Gove to produce a 25-year plan for farming and the environment.

Lady McIntosh said: “Our uplands depend on the success of sheep flocks and the tenant farmers. They are crucial to the long-term sustainability of upland farming and the value it puts on the landscape which is important to the tourism industry.”

Rosedale’s 146th Annual Agricultural and Horticultural Show last Saturday was one of its best and biggest ever, the organisers confirmed.

Car parking was at a premium only an hour after the show opened with teams of members from the Ryedale Lions Club at full stretch marshalling traffic.

Acting secretary Sam Dring said: “We were delighted with response to the show.

“We had excellent entries in virtually all classes and the weather was ideal. The standards in classes throughout the show was outstanding. It was a great day out for the many people who attended.”