Beadle dreams of leading out Boro on return to town

Jimmy Beadle is not only focused on making a return as a Scarborough Athletic player next season, but he also wants to lead the club out at the new Scarborough Leisure Village.

Beadle started his footballing career at the McCain Stadium with Scarborough FC and he more recently had a stint with Boro in the NCEL and Evo-Stik leagues.

Now, after a time at rivals Tadcaster and a short break from the game, Scarborough-born Beadle is hungrier than ever before.

He said: “It gives me shivers on a night thinking about the first game at the new ground. I wake up and I think how unbelievable it will be.

“That is my motivation for next season. Every time I’m in the gym or out running I just think about leading the team out in front of that many people.

“My plan is to get as fit as I can and start the season at Scarborough.

“I weighed myself after Christmas, since then I’ve lost almost a stone-and-a-half.

“I took a few months away from football because it just felt as though I was going through the motions, I wasn’t doing myself justice.

“I’ve built up my hunger and I’m feeling really motivated now.

“Without being big-headed, any club in that league or the league above will take a fit Jimmy Beadle.

“If I turn up for pre-season as fit as I can be then I think I’ll walk into the team.

“In my head, I want to be captain of the team next season, I want to be leading that team out at the new ground.

“Having supported Scarborough all my life and playing for both clubs, I think it is maybe something I deserve.”

Beadle was previously quoted in The Scarborough News saying that he didn’t think that a new ground in the town would ever happen.

He has now revealed that he said this in a bid to try and push things along.

Beadle added: “It was a bit tongue in cheek.

“It was a back page story so hopefully it stirred things up.

“At the time there didn’t seem to be much happening, so I was just hoping that there would be a new ground in the town.

“It hurt me when I was playing for Tadcaster, I had Scarborough fans having a go and shouting that the new ground will never happen.

“I’ve always supported Scarborough and I’ve always wanted football to come home, I’m so happy that it is.

“It is all credit to the fans for travelling to Brid for home games, but it just isn’t the same as Scarborough.

“With football back home and with a few local lads in there, it will be such a big thing.

“I think realistically, Scarborough should be a good Conference club. That is where they should be aiming.

“Next season you have to be looking at 700 to 1000 fans for games, if they are doing well then that could be more.

“The more people get behind the team, the higher they will get.”