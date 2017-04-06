Search

Beertown held at the Milton Rooms

The busy Beertown event last year.

Beertown, Malton’s Craft Beer Celebration, returns to the town next month.

The festival will take place from Thursday 18 May to Saturday 20 May at the Milton Rooms.

Visit www.beertownmalton.com for more details.