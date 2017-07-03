‘Biggest’ long weekend

Organisers of the Totally Socially Long Weekend believe this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet.

Totally Socially is a Big Lottery-funded project run by Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA).

It’s aims are to bring people together and celebrate all the positive things going on in the area’s communities.

The Long Weekend runs from Friday 7 July to Monday 10 July and is made up of:

l Breakfast at the newly refurbished Scarborough Market Hall hosted by Yorkshire Coast Homes on Friday 7 July, 8am to 10am

l A community and family-friendly garden party at The Street hosted by Coast and Vale Community Action and Growing Opportunities on Saturday 8 July between 1pm to 4pm

l A community day at Scarborough Castle hosted by English Heritage featuring stalls, activities, free guided tours and fun and games for all the family on Sunday 9 July from 10am to 4pm

l A conference and exhibition at The Street bringing together local businesses, community groups, charities and social enterprises (various speakers) on Monday 10 July from 11am to 4.30pm

CaVCA’s Totally Socially project co-ordinator David Stone said: “The Long Weekend has put us on the map with national organisations Big Lottery Fund, Social Enterprise UK and Locality coming to speak at our conference.

“It’s an opportunity to feel good about ourselves as a community, and if there are things we want to change, we can start those conversations.”