Binns aims high after summer signing

New signing Charlie Binns' first contact with Scarborough Athletic came during a summer break on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

The 23-year-old woke up to a text from Boro assistant-manager Chris Bolder and immediately the midfielder was an interested party.

Now, having shown his worth in the pre-season fixtures against Sheffield United, Bridlington Town and the Scarborough League Rep Team, Binns is raring to go ahead of a new chapter in his career.

"I had a couple of clubs lined up, but nothing solid before I went on holiday to Ibiza," he said.

"While I was there I woke up to a text from Chris and he asked me what my plans were.

"I was interested straight away because of what is happening at the club, so when I got back I went to a training session and it has moved on from there.

"I thought I'd be a bit rusty when I got back on the pitch because I hadn't really kicked a ball for 10 months, but I'm quite happy with how it has gone.

"My fitness is never a problem, but I'll be working hard on everything else over the next few weeks because I want to be pushing when the season starts."

It will be a battle for any Boro player to guarantee a starting place this season, but that challenge is something that Binns thrives on.

He added: "That is part and parcel of playing for a good club.

"If you're not playing well then you don't deserve to start games, you have to perform and work hard in training.

"The good thing is the fact that we have a great group of lads here, the banter is already flying.

"That starts in the changing room and then goes out onto the pitch. You have to be a close-knit group if you want to do well."

Binns has already tasted football at higher levels, playing for York City, Histon and also Gainsborough in recent seasons.

"I always like to play at the highest level I can," he said.

"When I was playing with Gainsborough in the Conference North I loved the standard and I want to get back up there with Scarborough.

"Promotion is achievable this season, but I think we want to be going out there and trying to win the league, especially with the players we have.

"It will be an interesting season because teams like South Shields will give us some good battles, but I'm aiming high."

Binns has already been left amazed by the support the club has had since he joined up.

He said: "Getting 200 fans down for a pre-season training session is just crazy.

"I really didn't realise how passionate the supporters are at this club, we really need them behind us.

"We have to be making our home ground a fortress, the aim has to be to go unbeaten there this season."