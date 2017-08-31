Bird's nest believed to have caught fire in eaves of house in Ryedale

Firefighters were called out to a village in Ryedale yesterday when a fire began in the eaves of a house.

Crews from Malton were sent to Dam Lane in Leavening shortly after 5.45pm when smoke was seen coming from underneath the eaves of the property.

They used a triple extension ladder to reach the fire, before using a dry powder extinguisher to put out the flames.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: "This was believed to be caused by a bird's nest setting alight due to it resting on electrical cables attached to the house."