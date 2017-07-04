Blades set for open training session in Scarborough

Sheffield United will hold an open training session in Scarborough ahead of the christening of the new Flamingo Land Stadium.

The Blades are Scarborough Athletic's first ever opponents at their new base on Saturday July 15, and the club's academy manager Travis Binnion is keen to make it a weekend to remember.

Binnion will bring a selection of United's finest prospects for a session at Scarborough RUFC's Silver Royd on Friday July 14 from 4pm, before they battle it out with Boro a day later.

Former Scarborough FC manager Mick Wadsworth is also expected to attend as he is part of Binnion's coaching staff.

“There’s strong links between ourselves and Scarborough,” Binnion, who described himself as “honoured” that United had been chosen as opponents for the game, said.

“The fans will be able to come and watch us put the lads through their paces and then have a chat afterwards.”

“It’s going to be a proud day for Scarborough Athletic,” Binnion said.

“And we’re proud that we can share it with them. We’ll be taking a strong team over there with us.”