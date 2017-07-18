Search

Body found after fire breaks out at property

The crime scene investigation team at the scene. Picture by CSI Nick Gibson.

A body has been found following a fire at a converted property near Kirkbymoorside.

North Yorkshire Police were called by the fire service at 11.30pm on Sunday July 16, who were in attendance at a fire near Marton, Kirkbymoorside.

Officers attended the scene at a converted property at the rear of Potters Lodge, Marton. The ambulance service was also in attendance.

Sadly, a body was found inside the property at around 12.20am.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are not in a position to release the identity of the deceased at this stage.