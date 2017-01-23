Boost for Scarborough jobseekers

Yorkshire Coast Homes has secured nearly £100,000 of funding to help people in Scarborough who are furthest away from employment to get back into work.

The funding is part of the Action Towards Inclusion project, which has secured £7.4 million to be spent across the region helping people who may be facing a range of issues which create a barrier to work, such as literacy, disability and being out of the employment market for a long period of time.

The programme will feature three years of intensive support on a one-to-one basis, bringing in expertise from a number of organisations.

Picture are Luca Sembiante, Claire Simpson, Donna Shaw and Zoee Williams, representing Yorkshire Coast Homes.