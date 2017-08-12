Boro and Hyde share the points in battling opener

Words like dour, tepid and stale are regularly used with goalless draws, but they had little relation to Saturday's competitive Flamingo Land Stadium opener between Scarborough Athletic and Hyde United.

There was plenty of bite, plenty of fight, but the game just lacked that cutting edge required to make the all-important breakthrough.

Dave Merris tries to win a header Pictures by Andy Standing

On a positive note for Boro, a gate of 1,385 saw a new-look defensive unit keep a clean-sheet when last season they may well have conceded.

The attacking fluency may need a tweak or two though, as the lively front players possibly lacked the service that they required to shoot the club the glory in the Evo-Stik North this season.

The new season set off at around 100mph as both teams looked to get an early foothold in both the game and possibly the title race.

A number of early fouls dogged the opening minutes, though Boro midfielder Luke Dean was presented with an opportunity to drag Boro into the ascendancy, but he fluffed his lines on the edge of the box.

Jimmy Beadle, starting in attack, managed to creep into some space 20 yards from goal, his sights seemed to be honed, but his effort struck a Hyde foot and bounced behind.

Boro's best chance of the half fell to the left foot of Dave Merris after 25 minutes, the full-back drilling in an angled shot that keeper Peter Crook clawed superbly out of the top corner.

It certainly wasn't all Boro though, Hyde's Tom Pratt should have probably moved their Manchester side ahead soon after, but he managed to plant a free header wide of the target.

That was the final action of the opening period and the second half also eeked away to a quiet beginning.

Things came to life just before the hour when Boro keeper Tommy Taylor pulled off a glorious one-handed save to push away a goalbound effort from Luke Porritt.

Hyde could well have been given a penalty when Merris used Hyde man Peter Boyle as leverage to win a header in his own box, but referee Joe Goodwin shook his head.

Michael Coulson, making his return to football in the town, almost returned with a bang, but after rising well in the box, his header flew just wide.

Boro were then left shaking their heads at two good shouts for penalties, which were both turned down by the theatrical Mr Goodwin.

Ross Daly looked to have taken too long to pull the trigger, but his pondering was cut short by a hacking challenge, which didn't catch the eye of the ref.

Then sub Lewis Clarkson was cut down in mid-stride by former Boro man Paddy Miller, though the officials decided it was outside the area.

There was still plenty of huffing and puffing in the final minutes, but neither side managed to blow a busy Flamingo land Stadium house down with a match-winning goal.