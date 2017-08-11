Boro at full strength ahead of Hyde clash

Steve Kittrick will have a full Boro squad to pick from when his side face up to Hyde United in the Evo-Stik North opener on Saturday.

The Boro chief will have 23 players at his disposal, including striker Emile Sinclair, who has now made a full recovery from injury.

Kittrick said: “Everyone is fit for the game, which is what we want.

“Emile has fully recovered now, he was running around like a 12-year-old in training on Tuesday.

“Now it is about assessing fitness levels, attitudes and how players have done in pre-season, from that we will make our decisions.

“We have a great dressing room, it is now about buying into what we want to achieve.”

Meanwhile, the Boro manager felt that the disappointing 3-1 pre-season defeat at Pickering has actually helped preparations for the new campaign.

He said: “We learned a lot from that game, mainly about a few players.

“It may not feel like it, but some good has come from that defeat.

“The lads will have learned something from it as well, they have to understand that this is a big non-league club and that brings its own pressures.

“There is pressure to win games and be successful, but that is something they’ll have to get used to as things go along.”

Kittrick clearly wants to kick off the season with a three-point haul against Hyde on Saturday, but he believes it is more about the marathon than the sprint.

“Our first few games are difficult ones, so it isn’t going to be easy,” he said.

“Obviously it would be nice to get the points on the board on Saturday to give us an early boost, but it isn’t the be all and end all.

“If we don’t then there will be nobody panicking, it is all about where we finish the season and not where we are at the end of August.”