Boro at full strength for Cup clash

Scarborough Athletic are at full strength for Tuesday night's FA Cup replay at Northern League side Marske United.

Should Boro progress past this hurdle then they will entertain Evo-Stik Premier side Workington in the first qualifying round of the competition.

Steve Kittrick's men were held 1-1 at home by Marske on Saturday, with Michael Coulson scoring Boro's goal.

Kittrick said: "It is early in the season and I think a few were not firing on all cylinders on Saturday.

"We had plenty of chances to win it, but it wasn't to be and we have to go again against a very well organised Marske side.

"We are at full strength and we'll be going up there looking to progress into the next round.

"There is an incentive ahead of the reply because a game against Workington at home would be great.

"We have a job in front of us first though before we start thinking about that game."