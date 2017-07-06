Boro back in training ahead of new season

Scarborough Athletic have returned to training this week ahead of a busy pre-season schedule.

Good numbers turned up for both Saturday and Tuesday’s sessions at York University Sports Village.

Keeper Tommy Taylor claims the ball above coach Andy Phillips

Boro kick off their preparatory matches on Tuesday when they take the trip to Dene Park in Hull to do battle with East Yorkshire Carnegie.

That will be followed by the first ever game at the Flamingo Land Stadium against Sheffield United on Saturday July 15.

Steve Kittrick’s men will play Bridlington Town in the Dave Holland Trophy, a Scarborough League Rep Team, Leeds United Under-23s and then Pickering Town.

Kittrick said: “Training has gone very well, we’ve had good numbers and it looks as though the lads have been putting some extra work in during the summer.

Emile Sinclair beats Scott Brown to the ball

“We have some great games ahead of us, each one will offer us a different challenge.

“East Yorkshire Carnegie will provide us with an opening test, before what will be a huge game for the town when we entertain Sheffield United.

“That is so important for the club and Scarborough because it will be the first game back at our own base in a decade.

“The Dave Holland Trophy game against Brid will be a battle to see who is the top local dog and that will be similar to the Pickering match because that is a derby as well.

“Then we have two very different games against the top local lads of the Scarborough Rep Team and then Leeds United’s youngsters.”

Boss Kittrick has made a number of new additions over the past few months and he is keen for them to bed in ahead of the new EvoStik North campaign.

He added: “We have watched all of these lads and brought them in, now we hope that they will bed into what we are trying to achieve.

“This is going to be a much tougher season than last time out, because there are extra promotion places available, teams will be throwing a lot more money at it.

“Tadcaster have done that, Hyde have done it and so have a number of others.

“You also have to look at what South Shields have achieved over the past few years, no doubt they will be looking to push right up there as well.”

Kittrick has underlined that all his new signings have been made for the moment, though he will still keep an eye on the situation.

He said: “The roundabout has slowed down now and a lot of the players are settled.

“As things progress though, more will become available, we will keep our eyes on that.”