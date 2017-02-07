Boro boss keen to bounce back

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is hoping his side can bounce back when they entertain Evo-Stik North high-flyers Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night.

Boro's ambitions of promotion from the division were hit by a blow on Saturday when they lost out by a 3-2 scoreline against mid-table Hyde United.

Kittrick is aware that Farsley will provide Boro with a tough test, but he also knows that his side need to get the points on the board.

"We need to bounce back and the lads will want to do exactly that. We have to get some more points in the bag," said Kittrick.

"Farsley will be in a similar position because they lost at the weekend, we know it will be a difficult game so we have to address it properly."

Boro have a fully-fit Matty Turnbull available this evening as the competition hots up for places at centre-back.

Kittrick also has Jameel Ible, Ellis Humble, Jacob Norburn and Matt Lucid fighting for a start role in the middle of the defence.

He added: "We have had a lot of injuries this season, because of that we've never really had a settled pairing at centre-back.

"We have to get that selection right and get it right on the pitch now, especially when it comes to games like this."