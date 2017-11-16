Boro boss keen to ease burden on strikers

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is looking to take the pressure off his attacking players with a new addition.

The Boro chief is in talks with one or two players to ease the burden on the likes of top-scorer Michael Coulson, Max Wright, Billy Logan and Jimmy Beadle.

He said: “The seven days notice has run out on one player, so we’ll be talking to him, but we also have a few other options.

“This isn’t about adding players for no reason, we are working to try and make us better as a squad.

“Ideally we need somebody to take the pressure off for attacking lads, so they can go out and play their games.

“Coulo, Max, Billy and Jimmy have done well this season, but we want a forward that will ease their burden.”